‘Operation Sindoor’ Film: Director Uttam Maheshwari Apologises for Announcing Movie on Ongoing India-Pakistan Conflict, Says ‘May Have Caused Discomfort or Pain to Some’

Amid the ongoing border tension between India and Pakistan, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer announced a new film titled 'Operation Sindoor'. After the announcement drew significant backlash on the internet, director Uttam Maheshwari issued a clarification and apologised.

Agency News PTI| May 10, 2025 03:22 PM IST
A+
A-
‘Operation Sindoor’ Film: Director Uttam Maheshwari Apologises for Announcing Movie on Ongoing India-Pakistan Conflict, Says ‘May Have Caused Discomfort or Pain to Some’
Uttam Maheshwari; Operation Sindoor Film Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The announcement of a film based on Operation Sindoor, India's recent military strikes in Pakistan, has sparked a major controversy and backlash, prompting the director to issue an apology. ‘Sharam Karo Yaar’: Movie on ‘Operation Sindoor’ Announced Amid Indo-Pak Tensions; Netizens Criticise AI Poster and Question Its Timing Amid Ongoing Conflict.

‘Operation Sindoor’ Announcement

The film, titled Operation Sindoor, was announced on Friday night by director Uttam Maheshwari on social media. The project will be produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer. The makers also shared a poster which featured a woman soldier wearing combat gear and holding a weapy+Have+Caused+Discomfort+or+Pain+to+Some%E2%80%99&via=latestly" title="Tweet">

‘Operation Sindoor’ Film: Director Uttam Maheshwari Apologises for Announcing Movie on Ongoing India-Pakistan Conflict, Says ‘May Have Caused Discomfort or Pain to Some’

Amid the ongoing border tension between India and Pakistan, Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer announced a new film titled 'Operation Sindoor'. After the announcement drew significant backlash on the internet, director Uttam Maheshwari issued a clarification and apologised.

Agency News PTI| May 10, 2025 03:22 PM IST
A+
A-
‘Operation Sindoor’ Film: Director Uttam Maheshwari Apologises for Announcing Movie on Ongoing India-Pakistan Conflict, Says ‘May Have Caused Discomfort or Pain to Some’
Uttam Maheshwari; Operation Sindoor Film Poster (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The announcement of a film based on Operation Sindoor, India's recent military strikes in Pakistan, has sparked a major controversy and backlash, prompting the director to issue an apology. ‘Sharam Karo Yaar’: Movie on ‘Operation Sindoor’ Announced Amid Indo-Pak Tensions; Netizens Criticise AI Poster and Question Its Timing Amid Ongoing Conflict.

‘Operation Sindoor’ Announcement

The film, titled Operation Sindoor, was announced on Friday night by director Uttam Maheshwari on social media. The project will be produced by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer. The makers also shared a poster which featured a woman soldier wearing combat gear and holding a weapon. She is seen applying sindoor, the red vermilion worn by married Hindu women, to her hair parting.

The scene is set in a battlefield with explosions, barbed wire, military tanks, and fighter jets. India carried out the targeted strikes on terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday under Operation Sindoor, two weeks after the massacre of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The announcement of the movie faced backlash, with many social media users criticising its timing.

"Sharam karo yaar, war is on. (Have some shame)," said one user.

Another person wrote, "'Sindoor' or 'Operation Sindoor' should not be commercialised by corporations or the film industry (to make a movie in that title!) for profit. Legally, it may be allowed—but morally, it's wrong. Some things deserve respect, not a chance to cash in.." "Stop embarrassing yourself and your country," read one post. "This is so inappropriate and uncalled for," one user posted. One user criticised the film's team, saying that it should be boycotted. "They can stoop to such levels of disgrace and disrespect for the nation and our armed forces soldiers' who are at the frontline sacrificing their sweat and blood. At this hour of crisis it Wasn't required at all!!!!" the post added.

Following the criticism, Maheshwari, whose past work as a filmmaker is not known, issued an apology on his Instagram Stories. "My sincere apologies for recently announcing a film based on Operation Sindoor, inspired by the recent heroic efforts of our Indian Armed Forces. The intent was never to hurt or provoke anyone's sentiments. "As a filmmaker, I was moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership, and simply wished to bring this powerful story to light. This project was born out of deep respect and love for our nation and not for fame and monetisation," he wrote.

Maheshwari said he is aware that the timing of the movie may have caused "discomfort or pain to some".

Director Uttam Maheshwari Issues Apology After Announcing Film on ‘Operation Sindoor’ 

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

"For that, I deeply regret. This is not just a film, it's an emotion of the entire nation and a social image of the country globally," he said, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Our love and prayers will always be with the families of the martyrs as well as the Bravo warriors who are fighting on the border day and night to give us a new morning. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" he concluded the statement. Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani DENY Association With Film Titled ‘Operation Sindoor’ Amid India-Pakistan Conflict – Read Official Statement.

Since the military strikes, Bollywood filmmakers and actors are scrambling to secure film titles inspired by the event. Within just two days, over 30 title applications, including names like "Operation Sindoor", "Mission Sindoor" and "Sindoor: The Revenge", were submitted to industry bodies Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) and Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA).

Tags:
Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films Nitin Kumar Gupta Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor Movie Operation Sindoor Movie Poster Pahalgam Terror Atatck The Content Engineer Uttam Maheshwari
You might also like
-->
Tags:
Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films Nitin Kumar Gupta Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor Movie Operation Sindoor Movie Poster Pahalgam Terror Atatck The Content Engineer Uttam Maheshwari
You might also like
EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings and Travomint Suspend All Bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan Over Support for Pakistan After ‘Operation Sindoor’
News

EaseMyTrip, Cox & Kings and Travomint Suspend All Bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan Over Support for Pakistan After ‘Operation Sindoor’
‘Operation Sindoor’: PM Narendra Modi Assesses Gains From Precision Strikes at Pak Terror Camps in Key Meet, Vows Strong Response to Pakistani Escalation
News

‘Operation Sindoor’: PM Narendra Modi Assesses Gains From Precision Strikes at Pak Terror Camps in Key Meet, Vows Strong Response to Pakistani Escalation
India-Pakistan Tension: Missile-Like Object Falls Into Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, Drone Shot Down Over Srinagar Airfield (Watch Video)
News

India-Pakistan Tension: Missile-Like Object Falls Into Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, Drone Shot Down Over Srinagar Airfield (Watch Video)

‘Operation Sindoor’: PM Narendra Modi Assesses Gains From Precision Strikes at Pak Terror Camps in Key Meet, Vows Strong Response to Pakistani Escalation
India-Pakistan Tension: Missile-Like Object Falls Into Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, Drone Shot Down Over Srinagar Airfield (Watch Video)
News

India-Pakistan Tension: Missile-Like Object Falls Into Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir, Drone Shot Down Over Srinagar Airfield (Watch Video)
Vaani Kapoor on ‘Operation Sindoor’: ‘Abir Gulaal’ Actress Salutes Indian Forces for Defending Nation With Resolve and Integrity
Bollywood

Vaani Kapoor on ‘Operation Sindoor’: ‘Abir Gulaal’ Actress Salutes Indian Forces for Defending Nation With Resolve and Integrity
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
netherlands national cricket team vs scotland national cricket team match scorecard
5000+K+ searches
the diplomat movie john abraham
5000+K+ searches
uae cricket board
5000+K+ searches
amazon anaconda snake
500+K+ searches
bosem result 2025 class 10
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
  • bitcoin
    Ethereum(ETH)
    ₹2,07,3712.48%
  • bitcoin
    Tether(USDT)
    ₹85.420.13%
  • bitcoin
    XRP(XRP)
    ₹205.740.64%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    img

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Kerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WarRohit Sharma RetirementFatafatMother's Day 2025Royal Challengers BengaluruToday Festival
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel