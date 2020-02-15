Oppo A31 with Triple Cameras, 6.5-inch Display Launched

Jakarta [Indonesia], Feb 15 (ANI): Oppo launched its new A31 smartphone in the Indonesian market, packed with camera and battery prowess.The Oppo A31 boasts a triple camera setup including a 12-megapixel lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies, the description on the product page notes.Other features include 6.5-inch HD+display, octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage, microSD support, fingerprint sensor, and 4,230mAh battery.It is priced at 2,599,000 Indonesian Rupiah, approximately 13,600 INR. (ANI)

