New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Centre announced the list of recipients for the prestigious Padma Awards on Saturday, with President Droupadi Murmu's approval for 139 honorees.

The list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards.

Among the awardees are 23 women, and the list features 10 distinguished individuals from the Foreigners, NRI, PIO, and OCI categories, as well as 13 posthumous awardees. The recognition spans a wide array of fields, honouring exceptional contributions to the nation's progress and global standing.

Notable awardees include Harvinder Singh, a para-archer from Kaithal, Haryana, who became the first Indian to win gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games. He was awarded the Padma Shri.

The Padma Shri list also features cervical cancer specialist Neerja Bhatla and Kuwaiti yoga enthusiast Shaikha AJ Al Sabah.

The late folk singer Sharda Sinha, former CEO of Suzuki Motor, and late Osamu Suzuki will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

The Padma Bhushan awardees include Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council and economist Bibek Debroy, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, singer Pankaj Udhas, and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous).

Other Padma Bhushan awardees include former Indian hockey player PR Sreejesh, Sadhvi Ritambhara, actor S Ajith Kumar, and film director Shekhar Kapur.

Singer Arijit Singh, veteran actor Ashok Saraf, Hindustani classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, singer Jaspinder Narula, founder of Vishva Vidya Gurukulam in Brazil Jonas Masetti, and President of Bihar Religious Board and Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust Kishore Kunal (Posthumous) are also among those honored with the Padma Shri.

Additionally, cricketer R Ashwin, Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, and American author and researcher Stephen Knapp, known for his writing on Vedic culture and spirituality, will be awarded the Padma Shri.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian awards in India and are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The list of 7 Padma Vibhushan awardees includes Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy (Medicine) from Telangana, Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar (Public Affairs) from Chandigarh, Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia (Art) from Gujarat, Lakshminarayana Subramaniam (Art) from Karnataka, MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) (Literature and Education) from Kerala, Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) (Trade and Industry) from Japan, and Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) (Art) from Bihar.

The list of 19 Padma Bhushan awardees includes A Surya Prakash (Literature and Education-Journalism) from Karnataka, Anant Nag (Art) from Karnataka, Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) (Literature and Education) from NCT Delhi, Jatin Goswami (Art) from Assam, Jose Chacko Periappuram (Medicine) from Kerala, Kailash Nath Dikshit (Others-Archaeology) from NCT Delhi, Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) (Public Affairs) from Maharashtra, Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti (Trade and Industry) from Tamil Nadu, and Nandamuri Balakrishna (Art) from Andhra Pradesh.

The list of Padma Bhushan awardees also includes PR Sreejesh (Sports) from Kerala, Pankaj Patel (Trade and Industry) from Gujarat, Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) (Art) from Maharashtra, Ram Bahadur Rai (Literature and Education-Journalism) from Uttar Pradesh, Sadhvi Ritambhara (Social Work) from Uttar Pradesh, S Ajith Kumar (Art) from Tamil Nadu, Shekhar Kapur (Art) from Maharashtra, Shobana Chandrakumar (Art) from Tamil Nadu, Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) (Public Affairs) from Bihar, and Vinod Dham (Science and Engineering) from the United States.

The list of 113 Padma Shri awardees includes Adwaita Charan Gadanayak (Art) from Odisha, Achyut Ramchandra Palav (Art) from Maharashtra, Ajay V Bhatt (Science and Engineering) from the United States, Anil Kumar Boro (Literature and Education) from Assam, Arijit Singh (Art) from West Bengal, David R Syiemlieh (Literature and Education) from Meghalaya, Durga Charan Ranbir (Art) from Odisha, and Farooq Ahmad Mir (Art) from Jammu and Kashmir.

The awards are given in various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day each year. They are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March or April. (ANI)

