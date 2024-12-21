New Delhi, December 21: The Delhi Police Crime Branch will likely record the statements of two hospitalised MPs, who are admitted to RML hospital, on December 23, sources said on Saturday. Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput got injured on Thursday following a scuffle between the opposition and ruling BJP MPs on the premises of the Parliament. On Thursday, an FIR was registered against Rahul Gandhi at Parliament Street Police Station following a BJP's complaint. Gandhi was accused of physical assault and incitement.

"The crime branch got the case on Friday and a dedicated team led by a DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) has been tasked to study the matter to start the probe," a police source said. The crime branch team will wait for an update on the medical condition of the two MPs on Sunday and may go to the hospital to record their statements on Monday, the source said. Both MPs were shifted to ward from ICU on Saturday, hospital sources said. Rahul Gandhi Booked: Delhi Police Transfers BJP’s FIR Against LoP to Crime Branch.

The source said the crime branch will also approach the Parliament secretariat to access the CCTV footage of the incident. The person said the crime branch is also looking into a complaint filed by the Congress, accusing BJP MPs of misbehaving with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge the same day at Parliament. The officials will recreate the scene of crime if required during the investigation, the source said. Parliament Scuffle: Delhi Police To Record Statement of 2 Injured BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, Call Rahul Gandhi for Questioning.

On Thursday, BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street Police Station and filed the complaint. The Congress strongly rejected the claim, alleging that BJP MPs pushed Kharge and "physically manhandled" Gandhi.

