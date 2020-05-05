PIL in HC Seeks Ban on Chewing Tobacco to Check Public Spitting, Covid-19 Risk

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking a blanket ban on chewing tobacco during the coronavirus lockdown, saying it contributes to spitting in public and could enhance the risk of community spread of Covid-19.

The petition by a lawyer has claimed that chewing tobacco products increases production of saliva and creates an urge in the person to spit which could enhance risk of spreading the virus.

The plea was listed on Tuesday before a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar which recused from hearing it as ASG Maninder Acharya, who would be representing the Centre, does not appear before Justice Sanghi.

"At the outset, it is pointed out by CGSC Anurag Ahluwalia, who appears for Union of India that ASG Maninder Acharya has been briefed in the matter.

"Since one of us (Vipin Sanghi, J.) does not hear cases wherein Maninder Acharya is briefed, list this matter before another bench of which one of us (Vipin Sanghi, J.) is not a member on May 6," the court said.

The petition by advocate Sanjeev Sharma has said that when the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research has advised against use of tobacco products and spitting public, shops selling such items should not be allowed to open during the lock down.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)