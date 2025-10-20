Mumbai, October 20: The grand premiere of the fashion entrepreneurship reality series 'Pitch to Get Rich' turned into a star-studded affair with the presence of filmmaker and investor Karan Johar and other celebrities. It hosted a glamorous red carpet, bringing together leading personalities from the worlds of fashion, business and entertainment. Also present at the event was the founder of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund and the show's creator, Sanjay Nigam, who offered an insight into the concept.

Speaking to ANI, Nigam stated, "This is an ecosystem which is converting the country's fashion into a worldwide business. There has always been a gap in fashion, and the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund is reducing that gap. For crores of people across the country, in tier 2, tier 3 cities, who all want to become fashionable, want to wear designer clothes, the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund is giving all those people a chance to buy a designer shirt for Rs. 1,000." He explained how several celebrities came together for the show, adding that those doing business immediately became a part of it, especially since it aims to take India on a global platform. ‘Pitch to Get Rich’: Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora to Turns Fashion Founders As JioHotstar Gearing Up for Another Exciting Series.

"Our investors and promoters like Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ravi Jayapuriya, Mr Naveen Jindal and Mr Gaurav Dharmia. These are the main people who promote it, who are investors too, and we have their mentorship too. And there are other people in it, like Saif Ali Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Ananya Pandey, and Gautam Singhania. So, it's like entertainment, adventure and master class," he added. Sanjay Nigam also opened up on how young students will get an opportunity to showcase their talent on the platform, bringing in fresh designs and start-up ideas. Diwali 2025 OTT Releases: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Lokah’, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 4’, Karan Johar’s ‘Pitch To Get Rich’ and More – Movies and Shows To Stream With Your Family This Festive Season!.

Meanwhile, those who added more sparkle to the grand premiere were filmmaker Om Raut, music composer Anu Malik, and celebrities like Shibani Dandekar, Shibani Kashyap, and Shalin Bhanot. Prominent investors and business magnates such as Golubhai Badalia, Manju Yagnik, and Sonali Dugar also attended the premiere. The event featured an exclusive showcase of the series. The grand premiere not only celebrated the launch of 'Pitch to Get Rich' but also set the tone for an exciting new era in India's fashion and startup landscape. Presented by Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), Dharmatic Entertainment, and JioHotstar, the fashion reality show is now available for streaming.

