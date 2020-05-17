PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Formation of His Coalition Government

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the formation of his coalition government after months of political uncertainty.

"Mazel Tov (congratulations) my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel," Modi wrote on Twitter in Hebrew and English. Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Friend of Narendra Modi, Cancels Visit to India For Second Time.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for forming your fifth government in Israel. I wish you and @gantzbe success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2020

"I wish you and @gantzbe (Benny Gantz) success and look forward to continue working closely with your government to further strengthen India-Israel strategic partnership," the prime minister said.

Netanyahu, 70, and his rival-turned-partner Benny Gantz joined hands to form a coalition government, ending months of political uncertainty in Israel.

