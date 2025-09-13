Jammu, September 13: Union Minister Jitendra Singh visited the flood-affected areas in Jammu on Saturday. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was monitoring the situation in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and the administration has also been instructed to extend full cooperation to the people.

Singh said, "Everyone knows how the entire region has been flood-affected. Prime Minister Modi is monitoring every moment of all three states (Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir). He has issued instructions that the central government, in full coordination with the state governments, should set up all arrangements. There has been considerable damage here in Bajalta and 6 houses and two shops have washed away in flash floods. There will be no shortage of any resources or assistance. The administration has also been instructed to extend full cooperation to the people's representatives." PM Modi Assesses Flood Situation in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab; Announces Financial Assistance.

He further said that medical camps have also been set up. Bajalta village is 13 km away from the city of Jammu. Earlier today Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, visited the Gadhgaram area of Rajgarh Tehsil in Ramban district, where five people were killed in a recent cloudburst. Sharma met the bereaved families, conveyed condolences and assured them of full support from the Centre and the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He said that the government is committed to ensuring relief and rehabilitation for those impacted by the cloudburst and the flash floods that followed.

Sharma said his visit aimed to personally assess the ground situation, review the damage caused and identify areas requiring immediate government attention. He assured the affected families that necessary steps would be taken to help them rebuild their lives. Rescue and relief operations are continuing in the region, with efforts underway to trace missing persons and to extend immediate assistance to affected communities. Officials have been deployed to coordinate with residents and provide basic relief material.

In a separate incident, several houses in the Tanger area of Ramban district have developed cracks, reportedly due to land subsidence. Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has been a significant reason. The administration has declared the area unsafe and advised residents to vacate temporarily. Local authorities, including Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju, the Deputy Commissioner, and District Development Council (DDC) members, visited the site and assured residents that the government would provide necessary support, including relocation to safer areas and compensation for losses. AAP MP Sanjay Singh Demands INR 20,000 Crore Flood Relief Package From Centre, As PM Narendra Modi Leaves for Disaster-Hit Punjab and Himachal Pradesh (Watch Video).

"There is an atmosphere of panic here. At night, we received calls about sinking land. By morning, reports suggested subsidence up to 1-1.5 feet. Cracks have developed in around 20-25 houses. We inspected the situation and want to assure people that the government will make all arrangements and relocate them to safer locations," Ramban MLA Raju told ANI.

