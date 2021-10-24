Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid a heartfelt tribute to iconic cartoonist RK Laxman on his 100th birth anniversary. Calling him "versatile", PM Modi said that through his cartoons, the late star beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Along with posting a tweet in the beloved memory of the legendary cartoonist, PM Modi also shared a video featuring his speech from 2018 when he released the book 'Timeless Laxman'. RK Laxman 99th Birth Anniversary: Know Interesting Facts About the Indian Cartoonist, the Face of ‘Common Man’ in India.

"On his 100th birth anniversary, remembering the versatile RK Laxman.Through his cartoons, he beautifully conveyed the socio-political realities of the times. Sharing a speech from 2018, when I had released the book, 'Timeless Laxman'," he tweeted. RK Laxman, who was widely known for his cartoon creation 'The Common Man', died in January 2015 in Pune at the age of 93. India's most celebrated cartoonist, also known as 'The 'Pied Piper of Delhi', had passed away due to multi-organ failure. RK Laxman 98th Birth Anniversary: Remembering India's Greatest Cartoonist Who Turned 'The Common Man' Into Extraordinary Work of Art.

Check Out Narendra Modi's Tweet Below:

Laxman, whose artwork also includes sketches from the TV show 'Malgudi Days', written by his brother RK Narayan, kick-started his career as a cartoonist by doing part-time jobs for local newspapers and magazines.Later, he joined a leading media publication and began his daily comic strip 'You Said it'.

