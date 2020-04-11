Politicisation of Situation Created Due to Coronavirus is Unfortunate: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Samajwadi Party national president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the "politicisation of the situation created due to coronavirus is unfortunate"."This diverts attention from the core issues such as the right quarantine, screening, infection check, treatment and supply of milk, medicine, vegetables, food grains. Remember, the government cannot isolate hunger," read a press release from the party."Till now no definite and effective decisions have been taken regarding the farmers and milk producers in the team-11 meetings chaired by the Chief Minister, leading to chaos in the agriculture sector. Small farmers also do animal husbandry business. Milk collection centres have been closed due to lockdown. Animal feed has become expensive. There is no system of treatment of animal diseases," it added."Wheat crop is ready but government procurement centres are not there. The farmers have got cheated. Neither are they getting the right price for their produce nor is the promise of doubling their income mentioned anywhere. There is an urgent need for additional compensation to the farmers, payment of interest arrears to the sugarcane farmers and compensation for the crop damaged by untimely rains and hailstorms," it read.India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

