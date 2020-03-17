Prayers in All Places of Worship Suspended for 4 Weeks in UAE to Combat Coronavirus Spread

World. (File Image)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Mar 17 (WAM/ANI): The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments temporarily suspended prayers in all places of worship across the UAE from March 16, for a period of four weeks out of concern for public safety.The decision, taken in coordination with federal and local health and religious authorities, including the UAE Fatwa Council and Ministry of Health and Prevention, comes within the framework of the precautionary measures adopted by the country to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.The decision will be reviewed and re-assessed after four weeks, the two authorities said.Authorities urged citizens, residents, and visitors to comply with these instructions for their own safety and the security of the country in light of the current global situation. (WAM/ANI)

