During the lockdown period, many people have turned to reading, cooking, and various other activities to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day. And Prince Harry shared how sports can be helpful for people struggling with loneliness. Marking the 150th anniversary of England's Rugby Club, member of the British royal family, Prince Harry in a video shared a piece of advice for people struggling with loneliness during the coronavirus lockdown. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

According to Page Six, the Duke of Sussex, dressed in a navy blazer and white shirt spoke about the "passion and enjoyment" of sport in these "isolated" times. He said, "Rugby union has brought joy to millions of people with teams full of great characters and special players." Harry added, "In these isolated times, the sheer passion and enjoyment that sport offers can bring great comfort to many. Prince Harry ‘Heartbroken’ Over Rift with Royal Family, Says Friend Tom Bradby

"As proud patron of the Rugby Football Union, I join millions of supporters across the entire world in celebrating 150 years of England Rugby," concluded Prince Harry. As per Page Six, the club had posted the video on its Twitter handle, just hours before taking on Scotland in rugby's oldest international rivalry called the 'Test'. The first time the teams faced off was on March 27, 1871, in Edinburgh.

