Puducherry, Feb 18 (PTI) A day after Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said the CBI has cleared the names of six government officials in the 2017 postgraduate medical admission scam, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said her office is here to keep breaking nexuses and improving the system.

She also criticised the Narayanasamy for not disclosing the names of the officials.

Bedi said that her office "is here to keep breaking nexuses and improving the systems wherever required in a transformative way and it is her duty to do it".

"Even if the supervising officers of the day are not not being held criminally culpable the question remains as to who were overseeing the medical colleges and whose responsibility it was to see that the students got fair play," Bedi told reporters.

The Lt governor said she also wanted to know how the medical colleges "could do all the extortion (of fees) which was persisting".

The former IPS officer said,"If however the investigating agencies did not get the clinching evidence to prosecute some it does not not take away the visible negligent roles they may have played from such senior supervising positions".

The chief minister had told reporters on Monday that the CBI had in its letter to the Puducherry government on February 10 stated that "no no action is contemplated against the officers of the territorial administration attached to the admission committee as there was no no prima facie evidence to establish the charges of irregularities". PTI cor IJT

