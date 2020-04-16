Question About US Halting WHO Funding Can Be Revisited After COVID-19 Crisis Gets Addressed: Sources

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): India is at present focused on dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and the question about US halting funds to WHO can be revisited once the pandemic is addressed, government sources said on Thursday."At present, we are focused on dealing with the COVID19 crisis. Once world address this pandemic, this question can be revisited," a source said. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he had instructed his administration to halt World Health Organisation's funding while a review is being conducted in the WHO's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of coronavirus after it emerged in China.Hours after US President Donald Trump's announcement of halting his country's funding to WHO, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the organization must be supported. (ANI)

