Canberra [Australia], October 9 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Canberra on Thursday as part of his official visit to Australia aimed at strengthening defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

At the airport, Singh was received by Peter Khalil, Australia's Assistant Minister of Defence and Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations.

In a post on X, he said, "Warmly received by Mr. Peter Khalil, Assistant Minister for Defence of Australia on arrival at Canberra's Royal Australian Air Force Base. Look forward to shortly holding bilateral meeting with my friend Richard Marles, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Australia."

A "Welcome to Country smoke" ceremony was also held at the Australian Parliament to honour and welcome Rajnath Singh. The ceremony was part of a reconciliation process, as it acknowledges the traditional ownership of the land and involves Aboriginal Australians in events that take place on their traditional lands.

Singh arrived in Canberra via Sydney, where he began his visit on Wednesday. "Leaving Sydney for Canberra on Day 1 of my official visit to Australia," he had posted.

Upon arrival in Sydney, he was welcomed by India's High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay, along with the other senior officials.

During the visit, India and Australia are expected to sign important agreements, including a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on submarine search and rescue cooperation to be signed by India's Vice Chief of Naval Staff and Australia's Chief of Navy, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond (TBC).

Another agreement is the Terms of Reference for Joint Staff Talks, to be signed by India's Chief of Integrated Defence Staff and Australia's Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations (TBC). A classified arrangement on defence intelligence sharing will also be finalised.

Singh's visit includes high-level meetings with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Both sides will review regional security issues, especially in the Indo-Pacific, where they share concerns over rising challenges. (ANI)

