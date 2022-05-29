Actor Rakul Preet Singh, on Sunday, share some stunning photos of herself, on her social media account. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Runway 34 actor set Instagram ablaze, as she drops some steaming hot pictures of herself where she could be seen wearing a shimmery saree, paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline and posing for the camera. Rakul Preet Singh Steals Everyone’s Hearts in a Bronze Embroided Lehenga and Oxidised Silver Jewellery (View Pics).

Sharing the snaps, Rakul wrote, "In a Blingtastic mood" Rakul is quite active on social media, where she has a sizable fan base. Her fans can't get enough of the Bollywood diva, who is frequently seen sharing images and videos of herself and her loved ones on social media. Rakul Preet Singh's Golden Pantsuit Is Not For The Fashion Mediocre.

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul was most recently seen in the film Runway 34, which also starred Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)