Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on Monday threw a wedding reception for the members of the film industry. From filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Jackie Shroff to Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the function, which was held in Mumbai. While Randeep donned an all-black outfit, his wife chose a glittery red saree with a veil on her head. Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Look Stunning in Black Suit and Sparkly Red Saree at Their Reception, Watch the Video Here.

Take a look at the pictures of the newlyweds and guests from the function. Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur. Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Randeep was spotted wearing a white shawl. Lin was dressed in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt made up of thick cloth and bamboo. It was ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter.

They posted pictures from the ceremony on their respective Instagram handles and wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One (black heart and infinity emojis) #JustMarried." Another caption reads, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after (red heart emoji)." Even though, earlier, Randeep and Lin never confirmed their relationship in public, the two often post pictures of each other on social media.

This Diwali also, they shared a string of cheerful photos with the caption, "From ours to yours, Happy Diwali."In August 2023, Lim added fuel to her dating rumours with Randeep by posting an adorable birthday wish for the 'Sarabjit' star. Lin took to Instagram to wish Randeep with a caption, "Happy birthday my hot fudge."In October 2022, Randeep seemingly made his relationship Instagram official with Lin.

On Diwali, Randeep took to Instagram and shared photos with Lin and his parents. Sharing the photos, Randeep wrote, "Love and light to all around the world#happydiwali #diwali2022". Notably, Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with the film Om Shanti Om in which she gave a cameo appearance as Om Kapoor's friend. She has appeared in other Bollywood films including Mary Kom (2014) as Bem, Umrika (2015) as Udai's wife, Rangoon (2017) as Mema, Qaidi Band (2017), and Axone (2019) as Chanbi. 'From I to We'! Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Glow in Traditional Outfits at Their Wedding Bash.

Randeep, on the other hand, made his debut with Monsoon Wedding, got a lot of popularity with films such as Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Rang Rasiya, Jism 2 and many more. He will be seen in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. The project is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

Directed and co-written by Randeep Hooda with Utkarsh Naithani, the film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande will be seen opposite Randeep in the film. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on 28 May 1883 in Maharashtra's Nashik. He was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, and writer. Savarkar is known for coining the term Hindutva.