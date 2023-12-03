Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who tied the knot on November 29 in Imphal, took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures from their post-wedding festivities. In the captivating images, Randeep looked resplendent in a white and gold ethnic ensemble, while Lin exuded elegance in a traditional Manipuri attire. Randeep Hooda's sister can also be seen in one of the pictures. The heartwarming post was accompanied by a caption that perfectly captured the essence of their union,"From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after." Randeep Hooda Weds Lin Laishram! Actor Shares Stunning Pics From Traditional Meitei Ceremony on Insta.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram:

