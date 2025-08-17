Hyderabad, August 17: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday stated that the so-called 'Future City' repeatedly mentioned by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has no future. He asserted that Revanth Reddy's ambition to turn the Hyderabad Pharma City lands into a real estate business for his family and friends will not be fulfilled. KTR strongly condemned the Congress government's approach to the Telangana Pharma City lands, accusing Revanth Reddy of lacking vision and of making decisions that led to the wastage of public money.

He expressed his anguish that the farmers who gave their lands for the Pharma City project have been cheated. In a post on X, KT Rama Rao shared a media report and wrote, "No Future for this so-called 'Future City"! A classic example of what happens when a clueless leader runs the State. Revanth first scrapped Hyderabad Pharma City, then floated an imaginary Future City on the same lands." ‘Let’s Have the Debate’: KT Rama Rao Challenges Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Public Debate at Medigadda Barrage, Slams Congress for ‘Political Fraud’.

"As per the Land Acquisition Act 2013, land acquired for a particular public purpose cannot be diverted for real estate initiatives for the benefit of friends and family. I had warned about this 2 years ago in the state Assembly! After spending hundreds of crores on PR blitz, today even officials admit serious legal hurdlesPublic money wasted. Farmers betrayed. Citizens fooled," the post read. KTR reiterated that according to the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, land acquired for a specific public purpose cannot be diverted for real estate projects for the benefit of others.

He reminded that he had warned the Congress government about this in the Assembly two years ago. Despite this, Revanth Reddy's government spent hundreds of crores on PR and is now facing severe legal hurdles, which even officials are now admitting. KTR said that during the BRS government's tenure, proposals were prepared for the Hyderabad Pharma City with 20,000 acres of land spread across 56 villages. He noted that local farmers voluntarily came forward and gave their lands for the benefit of the state. Telangana: KTR Slams CM Revanth Reddy; Accuses Congress of Betraying BCs.

No Future for This So-Called Future City’

No Future for this so-called “Future City”! A classic example of what happens when a clueless leader runs the State Revanth first scrapped Hyderabad Pharma City, then floated an imaginary Future City on the same lands As per the Land Acquisition Act 2013, land acquired for a… pic.twitter.com/YiWXvpr42F — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 17, 2025

However, KTR expressed outrage that while the Congress party promised to return every single acre of land acquired for Pharma City to the farmers, Revanth Reddy's government is now betraying them by attempting to turn the same land into a real estate business for his family members and friends. He stated that the future of the land allocated for pharma companies has become uncertain. He warned that the government's actions are against the public interest and will cause harm to the people, especially the farmers. KTR demanded that the government immediately respond and provide clarity to the public and farmers. He also made it clear that if the government fails to do so, the BRS party will fight on behalf of the farmers.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)