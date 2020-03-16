Rohit Only Player Capable of Notching 200 in T20s, Says Hogg

Sydney, Mar 16 (PTI) Indian swashbuckler Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer capable of recording a double hundred in the T20 format, says former Australia spinner Brad Hogg.

"Rohit Sharma at presently is the only player I think capable of it. Good strike rate, all timing, and plays cricketing shots finding six options all around the ground," Hogg said while responding to questions from fans on Twitter.

Rohit made his T20 debut against England at Durban in September 2007. He has played 94 T20s for India so far and scored 2,331 runs with an average of 32.37 and a strike rate of 137.68, including four centuries and 16 half-centuries.

Australian limited overs skipper Aaron Finch came closest to achieving the feat when he smashed 172 off 76 balls against Zimbabwe in 2018.

It is the highest individual score in T20 internationals while Chris Gayle's 175 off 66 balls for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2013 season of the Indian Premier League remains the highest in T20s overall.

The India opener's highest score in T20s is 118. He holds the record for the highest individual score in ODIs -- 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 --, and is the only player to have scored a double ton in ODIs more than once in his career, having done so three times.

Rohit has so far played 206 ODI matches in which he has scored 8,010 runs with an average of 47.39 and a strike rate of 87.95.

