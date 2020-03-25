'Rollercoaster of Emotions': Vinesh Phogat on Tokyo Olympics Postponement

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): As the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Olympics next year due to coronavirus pandemic, wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday said that she is having a rollercoaster of emotions but also manages to see a silver lining in the decision.Taking to Twitter, Vinesh wrote, "This was every athlete's worst fear and it has come true. Everybody knows that competing at the Olympics is the toughest test for an athlete but I believe waiting for an opportunity to be on that stage is tougher! I don't really know what to say right now but inside me, there is a rollercoaster of emotions.""This is a very crucial time for the world and the greater sporting fraternity. Though I am very deeply disappointed, it is important more than ever to see the silver lining in this dark cloud. Now is the time for all of us to be stronger than ever, keep fighting these extraordinary circumstances and believe with all our might that we will overcome this challenge."On Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the mega global event, the Olympics were postponed by a year.The decision was confirmed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The IOC has, however, said that the original name of Tokyo 2020 will remain intact irrespective of the fact that it will take place next year."In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community," the IOC said in an official statement.The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

