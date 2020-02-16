RPF Men Save Woman, Child from Falling into Rail Platform Gap

Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) Three Railway Protection Force personnel managed to rescue a woman and her child from getting pulled into the platform gap by the momentum of a moving suburban train in Central Railway's Dombivali station, an official said on Sunday.

Mangala Sonawane (32) and her 8-year-old and 6-year- old sons were boarding a train at around 4pm on Saturday when the incident happened, he said.

"The elder son got in but the woman and her other child could not and were getting dragged into the platform gap as the train started moving and picking up speed. The three RPF personnel rushed in and held on to the two and pulled them away from the gap," the official said.

An RPF release identified the three personnel as Anoop Abraham, BD Lakada and Manisha Gaikwad.

