Rumours of IT Companies Shutting Down False: Telangana IT Secretary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Dismissing rumours of IT industry in Hyderabad shutting down amid coronavirus scare as "completely false", Principal Secretary IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan on Wednesday urged people not to believe in "such rumours". Speaking to ANI, Ranjan said, "We have called a meeting here at Cyberabad Commissionerate following rumours that the IT industry in Hyderabad is shutting down due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and holidays have been granted to the IT employees, which is completely false.""Health Department officials, IT employees and police officials participated in the meeting. We have asked IT employees and their heads to not believe in any kind of rumours," he added.The Principal Secretary's clarification came after panic gripped the industry following a rumour that IT-related Mindspace building was vacated after a woman techie was suspected of having COVID-19."The woman techie who was suspected, went to Italy a few days ago and worked there for three weeks. She later came back to Hyderabad. Since the last two to three days she has been suffering from flu symptoms, so she was tested for COVID-19 yesterday at Gandhi Hospital. However, since the reports were not clear, her samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune. Her report is pending and details will be known tomorrow," said Ranjan. He further said that if anyone working in the IT companies test positive for COVID-19, they will have to undergo treatment and colleagues who were close to that patient should be isolated at their residences. Shutting down the company temporarily or sending the employees back would not be good. "Other employees in that office can continue with their work. Shutting down the company temporarily or sending the employees back is not good," he added. Meanwhile, VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad Commissionerate told ANI that people who are spreading fake news would be booked under criminal cases and action will be taken against them. "There was a lot of panic among the people that the entire Mindspace has been shut down which consists of 21 buildings but actually it was only one building. Because that lady had returned from Italy and worked there so to sanitise that area the building was closed. The sanitisation has been done today so from tomorrow all the employees will return," said Sajjanar."There is no need to panic, I request all the IT employees and the public not to spread fake news. Today a lot of fake news was circulated due to this issue. A lot of people tweeted from their individual accounts and we are trying to identify them," he added. (ANI)

