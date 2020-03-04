Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Techies at Hyderabad's Mindspace Asked to Leave After Person Working in The Same Building Tests Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Hyderabad, March 4: Amid outbreak of coronavirus in India, several techies in Hyderabad’s IT hub – Mindspace - were asked to leave for home on Wednesday until further notice. The panic gripped building number 20 of the Mindspace after a company claimed that one of its employees had tested positive for the COVID-19. It is the second case of nCoV in Hyderabad. PM Narendra Modi to Avoid Holi Milan 2020 Programmes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says 'Advised to Reduce Mass Gatherings' to Curb Spread of COVID-19.

The building has 14 floors and there are several software companies in it. “We were told that an employee of a company in our building working on the ninth floor has tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, all the directors have collectively taken a decision to get the building evacuated. We have also sent precautionary measures to employees on what to do further,” HR executive of one of the companies told CNN News18. The employees were advised to use stairs instead of the elevators while leaving the office.

The second case of nCoV was detected from Hyderabad on Wednesday. A tech working for DSM has developed symptoms last week was diagnosed positive, reported The Hindu. The company reportedly evacuated the employees and shut down the facility at the Mindspace at the Madhapur IT hub. Meanwhile, test results of two samples are still awaited by the Telangana government. BJP President JP Nadda Says No to Holi Milan 2020 Events Amid COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus Scare in India.

Till now, 28 cases of coronavirus have been detected in India. According to union health minister Harsh Vardhan, the first three cases were in Kerala, who recovered from the virus and 17 from a group of Italian tourists, including their guide. Two people from Telangana, one from Delhi and Six from Agra who came in contact with the Delhi resident have also been detected positive for the deadly virus.