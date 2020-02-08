Sachin, Yuvraj Signed 2011 World Cup Stump to Be Auctioned for Australia Bushfire Relief

Sydney [Australia], Feb 8 (ANI): Former India batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh signed 2011 World Cup stump will be auctioned at St Kilda's Junction Oval on Sunday for the bushfire relief.Indian batting greats Sachin and Yuvraj have each signed a stump from the 2011 ICC World Cup quarter-final against Australia, a match India won before going on to win the global event for the second time in their esteemed cricket history, cricket.com.au reported.In that quarter-final, which India won by five wickets, Ricky Ponting made a century in his final World Cup innings while Tendulkar (53) and Player-of-the-Match Yuvraj 2-44 and 57* played vital hands in their team's successful pursuit of Australia's 260/6.Sunday's Bushfire Appeal match is a 10-overs-per-side contest that will follow the Australia-England women's T20I tri-series clash.Captains Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist will lead star-studded sides, with international superstars such as Brian Lara and Wasim Akram also lending their support by reliving their glory days in a match that is set to raise much-needed funds for victims of the numerous bushfires that have devastated Australia across the summer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)