Sanjay Manjrekar Confirms His Ousting as Commentator

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday confirmed that he has indeed been let go as a commentator by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).For the past few days, there was speculation over Manjrekar's status as a commentator and it was being reported that the board was not happy with the former cricketer's work.Breaking his silence on the matter, Manjrekar tweeted: "I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional".Last year, Manjrekar was severely criticised for calling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces cricketer'.Jadeja also went on to say that Manjrekar was suffering from verbal-diarrhoea.This was not the end of troubles for Manjrekar, as he then had an on-air spat with another commentator Harsha Bhogle.During India's inaugural day-night Test against Bangladesh, Manjrekar went on to say that Bhogle does not have enough knowledge about the pink-ball as he never played professional cricket.However, Manjrekar apologised on both occasions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)