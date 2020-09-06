Fashion plays a very crucial role in a celebrity’s life. As after acting prowess, if there’s something else that is noticed in a star, it’s without a second though their style sense. Sayantani Ghosh, the good looking diva who has been working in the showbiz for more than a decade has maintained a superb balance between acting as well as fashion and we simply love her for that. She started her career with Star Plus' Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. And then ahead was seen on many shows like Naagin, Mahabharat, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Naamkarann and more. She also was part of Bigg Boss 6. Naagin 4: After Jasmin Bhasin, Sayantani Ghosh’s Character To End On Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Thriller Soon.

Having said that, on September 6, 2020, the actress celebrates her birthday and so we are in a mood to take you through some of her polished fashionable looks. Be it her modern take on saree, donning a stunning pantsuit or making us 'j' with her traditional wear, Sayantani's style has always been uber-chic and on-point. So, let’s get started. Naagin Star Sayantani Ghosh On Snakes, Style Statements and Shopping! Watch Video!=

First Things First, It’s A Pantsuit In Shade Bright And Dark. The Contrast Is Super!

Orange Is The New Black!

Acing Her Look With Those Dramatic Sleeves!

Traditional Wear At Its Best!

Sexy In A Jumpsuit!

Leather Skirt Paired With A Hot Top = Perfection!

Sequin Blouse, Ruffle Saree... It Can’t Get Better Than This!

The All-Black Look Featuring A Midi Dress!

She Loves To Experiment and Go OTT (Over-The-Top)!

That’s it, guys! Sanyantani Ghosh's style file is what every Indian woman can totally relate to. The most important part is that her outfits are wearable and amazing to the ‘t’. Happy birthday, Ghosh. Stay tuned!

