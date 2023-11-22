California [US], November 22 (ANI): According to new research, acoustic brain stimulation may alleviate chronic symptoms in people who have had mild traumatic brain injuries in the past.

The study was published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology.

Also Read | Viral Videos on YouTube Claim Rohit Sharma Was Not Out As Travis Head Didn't Take Clean Catch, ICC Announces IND vs AUS CWC 2023 Final Rematch; Here's the Fact Check.

It involved 106 military service members, veterans, or their spouses who had a mild traumatic brain injury 3 months to 10 years earlier and had persisting symptoms.

Participants were randomised 1:1 to receive 10 sessions of engineered tones linked to brainwaves (intervention) or random engineered tones not linked to brainwaves (sham control). All participants sat in a zero-gravity chair in the dark with their eyes closed, listening to the computer-generated tones using earbud-style headphones.

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN Live Concert: 10 Mind-Blowing Moments That Made ARMY Scream and Smile!.

The primary endpoint was symptom score change, with secondary outcomes including heart rate variability and self-reported sleep, mood, and anxiety measurements.

Symptom scores increased clinically and statistically across all trial participants compared to baseline, with benefits substantially sustained at 3 and 6 months; however, there were no significant differences between the intervention and control groups. Secondary outcomes followed a similar pattern.

The findings suggest that, while acoustic stimulation is associated with significant improvement in postconcussive symptoms, listening to acoustic stimulation based on brain electrical activity, as used in this study, may not improve symptoms, brain function, or heart rate variability any more than randomly generated, computer engineered acoustic stimulation.

"Postconcussive symptoms have proven very difficult to treat, and the degree of improvement seen in this study is virtually unheard of, though further research is needed to identify what elements are key to its success," said corresponding author Michael J Roy, MD, MPH, of Uniformed Services University and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)