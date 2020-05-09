Seven Narcotic Smugglers Held in J-K's Samba and Udhampur

Jammu, May 9 (PTI) Seven alleged drug peddlers were arrested on Saturday with huge quantity of narcotic substance in Samba and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Binder Singh and his associate Jaseer Singh, from Punjab's Sangrur, were arrested with 48.7 kg of poppy straw seized from their truck coming from Kashmir on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district, a police spokesperson said.

Another driver, Kulwinder Singh of Sangrur, was arrested following recovery of 1.3 kg of poppy straw from his vehicle during checking at Bari Brahmana area of the highway in the same district, he said.

In Udhampur town, four drug peddlers were arrested with heroin during checking at two places on the national highway, the police spokesperson said.

He said all arrested persons were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at different police stations and further investigations were on.

