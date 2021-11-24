Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of 'Dhamaka', will soon start shooting for 'Shehzada' in Delhi. On Wednesday, Kartik took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him standing in front of his poster of 'Dhamaka' at the Mumbai airport as he leaves for the capital. Shehzada: Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon’s Remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Goes on Floor; Release Date Locked for November 4, 2022.

He looks super cool in black jeans and a black T-shirt paired with a jacket."Dear Delhi, Shehzada will see you in 2 hours," Kartik captioned the post. Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan Starts Shooting For Rohit Dhawan's Directorial (View Pic).

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Instagram Post Below:

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Kriti Sanon. The shooting of the 'Shehzada' began last month, and it will release on November 4, 2022.

