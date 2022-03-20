Actor Shibani Dandekar's recent Instagram post is proof of fact that Sundays are made for relaxing and chilling with your family members. Taking to social media, Shibani shared an adorable picture with her pet dog 'Tyson Akhtar'. Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Javed Akhtar Reads Out a Special Poem for the Newlyweds!

In the picture, she was seen lying on a bed cuddling with Tyson. "Never known a love like this....Tyson Akhtar #dogmom," she captioned the post. Shibani and Tyson's adorable moment has garnered several likes and comments from social media users. Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Share Beautiful Glimpses From Their Civil Wedding Ceremony! (View Pics).

"So cute," a netizen commented. "Awwwwww....cutessssttt," another one wrote. Shibani's husband and actor Farhan Akhtar welcomed Tyson in March 2020, and since then, Tyson has taken over the couple's Instagram profile, literally.

