Shirdi Saibaba Temple Receives Online Donation of over Rs 1.90 Cr

Shirdi (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Shirdi Saibaba Temple has received an online donation of over Rs 1.90 crore between March 17 and April 3 when the temple was closed in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.The famous temple, which closed the entry for devotees on March 17 received the donation online in the 18-day period. However, prayers are performed like earlier by temple priests. During the three-day Ram Navami celebrations, the temple received the donation over Rs 23 lakh.Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has donated Rs 51 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.The total positive cases in the state stand at 635 and 32 died due to the deadly virus, Maharashtra Health Department said. (ANI)

