Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has been finding ways to keep fans entertained amid the grim COVID situation, on Wednesday crooned a song written and composed by him to brighten up your day. The Gully Boy actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he could be seen strumming a guitar from his house as he sang his composition, the lyrics of which he shared in his caption.

Siddhant wrote, "Koi baat nahi mere yaar... Koi bistar pe akela hai, Toh koi bistar ke liye Jhela hai, Koi akhri Cigarette bacha raha hai, Toh koi kisi ki akhri Saans Mushkil ghadi hai... Par hum sab saath hain... Hain na? Koi nai... Koi baat nahi mere yaar! Sab theek ho jayega." The post from the talented star received more than 55 thousand like within a couple of hours after being posted. Earlier, he had penned a soul-stirring poem on the ongoing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. It read, "Ek khayal aaya, Socha share karun, Guzarti Ambulance."

Check Out the Video of Siddhant Chaturvedi Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in Yudhra. The actor will also be seen essaying the lead alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next untitled venture. Siddhant will also feature alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot.

