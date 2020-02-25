Situation is Very Tense: Police on Violence in North-East Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Delhi Police has said that it is "continuously" receiving calls regarding the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi as the situation is "very tense"."The situation is very tense. We are continuously receiving calls related to incidents of violence from North-East Delhi," Delhi Police stated.The Commissioner of Police also held a meeting at Seelampur DCP Office on Monday night.Five people, including one police head constable, lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes in North-East Delhi on Monday.Atul Garg, Fire Director, North-East Delhi, said, "We received total 45 fire calls since yesterday till 3 am today. Three firemen got injured. One fire tender was set ablaze."A meeting was held by Home Minister Amit Shah on late Monday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on law and order situation in Delhi. (ANI)

