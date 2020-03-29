Six Fresh COVID-19 Positive Cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Six new COVID-19 positive cases were detected on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 19 in the state.Samples of 74 people were tested in the state in which 68 tested negative while 6 tested positive.According to officials, patients 14 and 15, who hail from Guntur are contacts of patient number 10, who went to Delhi to attend a religious meeting."Patient number 16 is a 60-year-old man. He also went to Delhi on March 14 and returned to Chirala town in Prakasam district on March 19 via Vijayawada and Ongole. On March 26, he developed symptoms. Patient no 17, a 50-year-old woman, is the contact of patient number 16. She also developed symptoms on March 26," they said."Patient number 18 is a 65-year-old male, who returned from Mecca to Vijayawada on March 10. He developed symptoms on March 27. Patient number 19 is a 23-year-old resident of Kurnool city. He is a native of Rajasthan and returned from there to Nossam village in Kurnool district on March 19. On the same day, he visited Kadapa, Proddutur and Jammala Madugu towns. He developed symptoms on March 24," officials said.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had earlier said there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 19 died due to the virus. (ANI)

