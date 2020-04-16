Six More COVID-19 Patients Cured in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Six more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Raipur on Thursday, the state government said."Six more Corona positive patients have now been discharged from hospital after having recovered. Only 10 more remaining," the Chief Minister Office tweeted.The patients were admitted at AIIMS and were discharged after their successive sample reports read negative for COVID-19.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 33 confirmed novel coronavirus cases have been reported from the state so far. (ANI)

