Six Policemen Taken off Duty for Not Reporting for Work

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Six Delhi Police personnel from Shahdara district have been taken off duty for allegedly not reporting for their work, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the personnel were not present at the picket point in Jagat Puri area during their duty hours.

They have been sent to police lines and, if required, further action will taken against them, a senior police officer said.

