Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday attended a special screening of the film Sky Force with actors Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya.

CDS General Anil Chauhan and other officials also watched the film at the screening. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force tells the gripping story of India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war. ‘Sky Force’ Trailer: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya Soar As IAF Officers in Patriotic Battle, Co-Starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur (Watch Video).

Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan are also a part of the film, which will be out in theatres on January 24. Recently, in an interview with ANI, Veer expressed his wish that his movie inspires the next generation just like Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya movie did years ago.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Watches Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sky Force’ During Special Screening in Delhi

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other officials attend the special screening of Akshay Kumar's starrer 'Sky Force' at Air Force Auditorium, Delhi pic.twitter.com/DEOKowQzjO — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2025

"Working on my first film, Sky Force, was rather overwhelming. It is a huge opportunity and a responsibility for me to play a real life hero, squadron leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who was one of the heroes of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, which we won against overwhelming odds...this story needs to be told for the future generations to get inspired by what our heroes of our country have done for our freedom," Veer shared.

The actor further said the movie is about family, brotherhood, friendship and loyalty, while urging people to watch this and get to learn something new.

"I think it is a very personal story. It is a very human story. And it is about family. It is about brotherhood. It is about friendship and loyalty. So, that is why I urge everyone to watch this film to learn something new. This is a very serious character. And my only wish is that it works like Lakshya film...when that movie came, it inspired people for 20 years to join the force and serve the country. Who Is Veer Pahariya? From Entrepreneur to ‘Sky Force’ Actor – Everything to Know About Former Maharashtra CM Sushilkumar Shinde’s Grandson and Sara Ali Khan’s Ex-Boyfriend.

Sky Force will also be a film through which the next 20-30 years young people of our country will be inspired, and they will know what our forefathers have done for our freedom. So that you and I can sit and talk like this," he added.