Social Distancing Hasn't Caught Attention of People in Chennai Yet: Ashwin

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing fears related to novel coronavirus, people are trying to stay indoors for the maximum amount of time, however, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday said that this is not the case in Chennai.He also said that maybe people of Chennai believe that the threat of coronavirus will subside with the onset of summers or they are just not taking the issue seriously."Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn't seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen. #Coronaindia," Ashwin tweeted.As of Sunday evening, according to official estimates put out by the union health ministry, total number of confirmed cases in India stood at 107.As of Sunday evening according to official estimates put out by the union health ministry total number of confirmed cases in India stood at 107.Further, according to Kerala health minister, two more people have tested positive for COVID19 in Kerala on Sunday evening, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 21.Two patients have died, one from Delhi and the other from Karnataka. (ANI)

