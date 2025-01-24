Southport, January 24: A teenager who murdered three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, United Kingdom, last year has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison, Al Jazeera reported. Axel Rudakubana, 18, was sentenced on Thursday, with the judge noting that he had attempted to carry out a mass murder of innocent, happy children.

Despite his age, the judge ruled that Rudakubana must serve a minimum of 52 years before being considered for parole, stating that it was likely he would never be released. Rudakubana, 17 at the time of the attack, killed three young girls--Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine--at a dance class in Southport last July. In addition to the murders, Rudakubana wounded eight other children and two adults. Teen Who Stabbed 3 Schoolgirls to Death Jailed for Life in UK.

On Monday, he admitted to the killings and pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted murder, producing ricin, and possessing an al-Qaeda training manual. Prosecutors revealed that Rudakubana had no political or religious motive for his actions but was instead obsessed with violence and genocide, reported Al Jazeera.

Rudakubana was not present in court for the sentencing after being removed earlier for disruptive behaviour. His crimes sparked widespread social unrest, with anti-migrant protests and clashes with police occurring across the UK. Born in Cardiff to Rwandan Christian parents, Rudakubana's motives remain unclear, and investigations have not yet revealed a definitive cause for his actions. Authorities had been alerted to his violent tendencies prior to the attack. Terrorism Has Changed: UK PM Starmer Warns of Threats from ‘loners, Misfits'.

In response to the attack, the UK government has ordered a public inquiry, citing the need to address critical questions surrounding the incident, Al Jazeera reported. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his commitment to delivering change following one of the country's most harrowing events. "We owe it to these innocent young girls and all those affected to deliver the change that they deserve," Starmer said.

