Zurich [Switzerland], October 15 (ANI): FIFA on Friday confirmed that following complex negotiations, it has, with the support of Qatar, evacuated almost 100 members of the football family from Afghanistan, including female players.

FIFA, the football's world governing body, had been working closely with the Qatar government to coordinate the evacuation of players from Afghanistan.

In a statement released on Friday, FIFA stated, "FIFA would like to express its sincere thanks to the government of Qatar for its support facilitating extensive discussions and for ensuring the safe passage of these individuals, deemed to have been at the highest risk, onto a Qatar Airways charter flight from Kabul, Afghanistan to Doha, Qatar."

The FIFA leadership has been closely coordinating with the government of Qatar since August on the evacuation of the group, and will continue to work closely on the safe evacuation of further members of the sporting family in the future. (ANI)

