Washington, Jun 26 (AP) Diamond League track meets in France and the United States have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the Sept. 6 event in Paris and the Prefontaine meet on Oct. 4 in Eugene, Oregon, cannot be held because of the current restrictions on mass gatherings and international travel.

A meet in Gateshead, England, has been postponed from Aug. 16 to a possible date in mid-September.

The next possible Diamond League meet is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Monaco. (AP)

