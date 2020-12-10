Coimbatore, Dec 10 (PTI) The Kari Motor Speedway will hear the familiar roar of Formula cars as the much-awaited 23rd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) gets under way here on Friday.

The organisers have put in place stringent COVID-19 protocols, matching international standards, to ensure that the back-to-back rounds are held with safety, comfort and convenience of all the teams, drivers, their support staff, officials and media.

Also Read | LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings Lanka Premier League Match Telecast on TV.

"We have studied and followed every precaution prescribed by the world as well as national governing bodies to make sure that the championship is conducted smoothly," Sanjay Sharma, Head-Motorsport, JK Tyre, said.

"In these unprecedented times we are delighted that we could host such an important event in the FMSCI calendar," he added.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Shuts Down Never-Ending GOAT Debate Between Him and Lionel Messi With a Classy Reply After Juventus Beat Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League 2020-21.

This season will have two categories -- The National championship class on JK Formula LGB 4, an Indian manufactured single seater racing car weighing 450 kg with 1.3 litre engine and JK Tyre Novice Cup for rookie drivers on a similar looking formula 1300s but with different chassis design and suspension geometry. The former has attracted 26 of the country's best drivers while the latter has more than 20.

There will be 12 races over the course in three days, with each day witnessing four races (including two qualifying rounds on Day 1) that will test not only the speed but also fitness and endurance of the drivers coupled with technical package put together by the teams.

As in the past, an all-women's team from Ahura racing will also be in fray.

The top racers of the country, including Vishnu Prasad, Raghul Rangasamy and Mira Erda (MSport), Ashwin Datta and T S Diljith (Dark Don Racing), and Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsport) will be battling for the top honours.

Among the key steps taken to battle the COVID-19 threat, the organisers will have clear dos and don'ts right from the main entry gate to all the way up to the track. The pits too have been extended considerably to ensure social distancing.

Local officials will be helping with bulk of the work to avoid too many visitors from other cities and states.

The documentation and scrutiny will be on Thursday, followed by a compulsory drivers' briefing towards the end of the day.

Friday will witness official practice sessions, qualifying rounds and two races in each category followed by four races on Saturday and Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)