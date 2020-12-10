Jaffna Stallions will take on Colombo Kings in the latest round of Lanka Premier League 2020 fixture. The lash will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on December 10, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams have the top spot in sight and will be hoping to cut the gap over Viiking’s in first. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings live streaming in LPL 2020 can scroll down below. Andre Russell Smashes Third Joint-Fastest Fifty in T20s, Hammers 65 Off 19 Balls During Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Kings LPL 2020 Clash.

Jaffna Stallions currently occupy the second spot in the team standings with nine points from seven games while Colombo Kings, who have game on hand over other teams, have 10 points from six games and are in third. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of losses so would be hoping to get back to winning ways.

Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Jaffna Stallions vs Colombo Kings match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the JS vs CK LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads

Colombo Kings Squad: Dinesh Chandimal(w), Laurie Evans, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Angelo Mathews(c), Ashan Priyanjan, Andre Russell, Thikshila de Silva, Isuru Udana, Qais Ahmad, Tharindu Kaushal, Dhammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Karim Sadiq, Amila Aponso, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kalana Perera, Navod Paranavithana, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayake, Tharindu Ratnayake

Jaffna Stallions Squad: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles(w), Charith Asalanka, Shoaib Malik, Minod Bhanuka, Thisara Perera(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Usman Shinwari, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Duanne Olivier, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kyle Abbott, Chaturanga de Silva, Binura Fernando, Tom Moores, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nuwanidu Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Kanagarathinam Kabilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).