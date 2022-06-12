Cuttack, Jun 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and South Africa here on Sunday.
Also Read | India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I 2022: Sourav Ganguly Meets Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik On Way to Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.
India Innings:
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Also Read | Spain vs Czech Republic Live Streaming Online, UEFA Nations League 2022-23: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch ESP vs CZE Football Match in India.
c Maharaj b Rabada
14
Ishan Kishan
c van der Dussen b Nortje
34
Shreyas Iyer
c Klaasen b Pretorius
40
Rishabh Pant
c van der Dussen b Maharaj
5
Hardik Pandya
b Parnell
9
Axar Patel
b Nortje
10
Dinesh Karthik
not out
30
Harshal Patel
not out
12
Extras: (LB-1, W-6)
7
Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)
148
Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 48-2, 68-3, 90-4, 98-5, 112-6
Bowler: K Rabada 4-0-15-1, W Parnell 4-0-23-1, A Nortje 4-0-36-2, D Pretorius 4-0-40-1,T Shamsi 2-0-21-0, K Maharaj 2-0-12-1. (MORE) PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)