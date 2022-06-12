Cuttack, Jun 12 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second T20I between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

India Innings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad

c Maharaj b Rabada

14

Ishan Kishan

c van der Dussen b Nortje

34

Shreyas Iyer

c Klaasen b Pretorius

40

Rishabh Pant

c van der Dussen b Maharaj

5

Hardik Pandya

b Parnell

9

Axar Patel

b Nortje

10

Dinesh Karthik

not out

30

Harshal Patel

not out

12

Extras: (LB-1, W-6)

7

Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs)

148

Fall of Wickets: 3-1, 48-2, 68-3, 90-4, 98-5, 112-6

Bowler: K Rabada 4-0-15-1, W Parnell 4-0-23-1, A Nortje 4-0-36-2, D Pretorius 4-0-40-1,T Shamsi 2-0-21-0, K Maharaj 2-0-12-1. (MORE) PTI

