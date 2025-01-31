Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): England captain Jos Buttler won the first toss in the series and decided to put India to bat in the 4th T20I in Pune on Friday.

The series is perfectly poised at 2-1 after England scripted a remarkable comeback in Rajkot with a 26-run win. If India secures victory in the fourth game, the visiting party will lose the opportunity to secure a series win.

Also Read | IND 12/2 in 1.2 Overs | India vs England Live Score Updates of 4th T20I 2025: Saqib Mahmood Strikes Twice in Two Balls, Tilak Varma Departs.

Among the notable changes in the Indian team lineup, Washington Sundar made way for Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh returned to playing XI in place of Mohammed Shami, and Rinku Singh came in place of Dhruv Jurel.

For England, Mark Wood was replaced by Saqib Mahmoor, and Jamie Smith had to make way for Jacob Bethell.

Also Read | Is India vs England 4th T20I 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

After winning the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler said, "We are gonna bowl first this evening. It feels like a great atmosphere already, the series is nicely set up. Very happy with that performance, we have areas to improve, but happy to get the win. Little bit unsure to be honest with the dew, if it will come in or not. We have two changes - Mahmood for Wood, Bethell for Smith."

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said during the time of the toss, "It is all about coming here and playing a good brand of cricket. Stick to the basics. We have left that game in Rajkot. Hopefully, we put up an entertaining show for this crowd. A little bit on the dryer put runs on the board, and defend. Arshdeep comes in place of Shami, Rinku comes in for Jurel, and we have had some firepower - Shivam Dube comes in for Washington Sundar."

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)