Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 23 (ANI): Akash Deep's three-wicket haul helped India to dominate over England at lunch on day one of the fourth Test match at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday.

At lunch, England stood at 112/5 with Joe Root (16* runs from 41 balls) on the crease.

After winning the toss, England decided to bat first in the fourth Test match. However, the visitors' decision did not go in their favour as the Indian bowling attack took advantage of the dry pitch and picked up five wickets in the first session on day one.

Zak Crawley (42 runs from 42 balls) and Ben Duckett (11 runs from 21 balls) opened for England and could make only a 47-run partnership.

Debutant Akash Deep made the first breakthrough of the game after he dismissed Duckett for 11 runs in the 10th over. The left-handed English batter could only smash just 1 four after playing 21 balls. Ollie Pope replaced Duckett on the crease.

Deep was on fire and did not give any time to Pope to settle as he dismissed the star English batter for a two-ball duck in the 10th over itself.

The debutant's third wicket of the session came after he removed Crawley in the 12th over for 42 runs. The English opener smashed 6 fours and 1 six after facing 42 balls.

In the 20th over, the visitors reached the 100-run mark after facing 122 balls.

The Indian spinners did not disappoint as well. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 100 Test wickets against England after he removed Jonny Bairstow in the 22nd over for 38 runs. Bairstow smashed 4 fours and 1 six during his short time on the crease.

The final dismissal of the first session came after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed English skipper Ben Stokes for 3 runs from 6 balls in the 25th over.

In the first session, India picked up five wickets and England put 112 runs on the scoreboard.

Deep gave away 24 runs after picking up three wickets. On the other hand, Jadeja and Ashwin gifted only 28 and 17 runs respectively.

Brief score: England 112/5 (Zak Crawley 42, Jonny Bairstow 38, Joe Root 16*; Akash Deep 3/24) vs India. (ANI)

