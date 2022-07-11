Tampere [Finland], July 11 (ANI): Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old sprinter from India, won the gold medal in the 100 m sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere.

She won the gold with a timing of 24.74 seconds.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 1st ODI 2022 in London.

Bhagwani also bagged a bronze medal in shot put.

"India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the #WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!," tweeted the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Also Read | Raphinha Transfer News: Barcelona Edge Closer to Signing Leeds United Winger.

World Masters Athletics Championships was held in Tampere from June 29 - July 10. It is a world championship-calibre event for the sport of athletics (track and field) for male and female athletes aged 35 years and over. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)