Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): India's legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, former off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana were the notable winners from the BCCI at the Naman Awards 2025 in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Lifetime Achievement Award acknowledged the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for his extraordinary 24-year international career where through personal milestones and national triumphs, through challenges and victories, he carried not just his bat but the hopes of an entire nation. It recognised not just a cricketer, but a phenomenon who transformed Indian cricket into a global powerhouse.

For over two decades, Tendulkar's willow crafted poetry on cricket fields across the world, creating an unprecedented legacy of 100 international centuries and 34,357 international runs. From his debut as a 16-year-old prodigy to becoming the first batsman to score a double century in ODIs, Tendulkar's journey was one of relentless pursuit of excellence. To this day, he remains the only cricketer to have featured in 200 Tests. His unmatched passion, dedication and skill combined with his humility, grace and dignity cemented his stature as a global sports icon.

For the third time, India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah received the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer (Men) for his stellar performances in 2024. Ranked No.1 in ICC Test rankings, Bumrah picked 71 wickets from 13 Tests in 2024, the highest by any bowler last year. He was named the Player of the Tournament for his 15 wickets at an astonishing average of 8.26 and an economy of just 4.17 as India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Team India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana won the Best International Cricketer Award (Women) for the fourth time. Continuing to demonstrate her world-class batting capabilities and leadership, Smriti--who previously won the award in 2017-18, 2020-21, and 2021-22--concluded 2024 with ODI centuries against New Zealand, and Australia, and two consecutive centuries against South Africa. The elegant opener accumulated 747 ODI runs at an impressive average of 57.46. She thrived in red-ball cricket as well, registering her second career Test century against Protea Women in Chennai. She was impressive in the shortest format too, amassing 763 runs in 21 innings with eight half-centuries.

The Mumbai Cricket Association received the award for Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2023-24 for having won the Ranji Trophy for a record 42nd time, while also emerging as champions of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, Vijay Merchant Trophy and the Women's U19 One Day Trophy.

The Board felicitated R. Ashwin, who announced his international retirement after the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The champion off-spinner was honoured with a special BCCI Award celebrating his exemplary international career.

Here's a list of all winners at the BCCI Awards 2025:

Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award - Men: Sachin Tendulkar

Polly Umrigar Award - Best International Cricketer - Men: Jasprit Bumrah

Best International Cricketer - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut - Men: Sarfaraz Khan

Best International Debut - Women: Asha Sobhana

BCCI Special Award: Ravichandran Ashwin

Highest Run-Getter in ODIs - Women: Smriti Mandhana

Highest Wicket-Taker in ODIs - Women: Deepti Sharma

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket: Akshay Totre

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run-Getter in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Kavya Teotia

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy: Vishnu Bhardwaj

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Senior Domestic: Priya Mishra

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Best Woman Cricketer Junior Domestic: Ishwari Awasare

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Hemchudeshan Jeganathan

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy: Lakshya Raichandani

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Neizekho Rupreo

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Plate Group): Hem Chetri

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Wicket-Taker in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): P Vidyuth

MA Chidambaram Trophy - Highest Run Getter in U-23 CK Nayudu Trophy (Elite Group): Aneesh KV

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Tanay Thyagarajan

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): R. Sai Kishore

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Plate Group): Agni Chopra

Madhavrao Scindia Award - Highest Run Getter in Ranji Trophy (Elite Group): Ricky Bhui

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Domestic Limited-Overs Competitions: Shashank Singh

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments: Mumbai. (ANI)

