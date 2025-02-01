Rohit Sharma hilariously revealed that his teammates tease him about forgetting while answering Smriti Mandhana's question at the BCCI Awards 2025. The BCCI had its annual 'Naman' Awards 2025 in Mumbai on February 1 and Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were called on stage for a fun Q&A session with each other. When Smriti Mandhana asked Rohit Sharma about one of his hobbies which his teammates teased him about. "They tease me about forgetting. It's not a hobby obviously. They tease me about forgetting my wallet, and passport which is absolutely not true. That happened a couple of decades back." Hardik Pandya added, "Wherever he is going, we make sure around his seat he has not forgotten something."Sachin Tendulkar Wins Prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award at BCCI Awards 2025 (Watch Video).

Watch Rohit Sharma Reveal One 'Hobby' With Which His Teammates Tease Him:

Don't 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒕 to watch this 😎 Smriti Mandhana tries to find out the one hobby that Rohit Sharma has picked up recently, which his teammates tease him about 😃#NamanAwards | @ImRo45 | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/9xZomhnJjy — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

